Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of CULP opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 28.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

