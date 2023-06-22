Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.