Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

