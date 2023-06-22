Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Banco BBVA Argentina from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BBVA Argentina
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.