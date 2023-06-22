Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COTY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.
Coty Price Performance
COTY opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coty
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
