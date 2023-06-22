Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $190.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $191.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

