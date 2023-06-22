Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $424.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.58. Value Line has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $118.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

