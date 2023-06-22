Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,467,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,944,037.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,467,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,944,037.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,869. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

