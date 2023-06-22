Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of SAVE opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

