Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $177.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $190.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $191.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

