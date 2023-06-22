Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Eos Energy Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 10,957 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $5,330,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $5,306,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

