Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Eos Energy Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 10,957 call options.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.54.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $5,330,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $5,306,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
