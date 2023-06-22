Nokia Oyj Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,593 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical volume of 8,063 call options.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.