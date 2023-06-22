Head to Head Review: Silence Therapeutics (SLNCF) versus Its Peers

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) is one of 368 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Silence Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silence Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Silence Therapeutics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Silence Therapeutics Competitors
|569
|1527
|4464
|65
|2.61
Profitability
This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silence Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Silence Therapeutics Competitors
|-491.03%
|-63.69%
|-23.77%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silence Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-3.63
|Silence Therapeutics Competitors
|$111.93 million
|-$14.79 million
|42.84
Silence Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Silence Therapeutics competitors beat Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery, and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It also develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. The company was founded on November 18, 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
