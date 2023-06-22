Head to Head Review: Silence Therapeutics (SLNCF) versus Its Peers

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) is one of 368 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Silence Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silence Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors 569 1527 4464 65 2.61

Profitability

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 109.33%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silence Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors -491.03% -63.69% -23.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A -3.63 Silence Therapeutics Competitors $111.93 million -$14.79 million 42.84

Silence Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics competitors beat Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery, and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It also develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. The company was founded on November 18, 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

