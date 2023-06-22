Financial Contrast: Allego (NYSE:ALLG) vs. Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Driven Brands has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Driven Brands and Allego’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $2.03 billion 2.13 $43.19 million $0.22 117.60 Allego $48.22 million 3.72 -$321.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Driven Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Driven Brands and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00

Driven Brands currently has a consensus price target of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 45.17%. Allego has a consensus price target of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 157.69%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Driven Brands and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands 1.81% 11.33% 2.92% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Driven Brands beats Allego on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. It also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. The company sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D'Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.