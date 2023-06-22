Head to Head Comparison: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) vs. NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) and NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and NWF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 27.07% 25.81% 18.24% NWF Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and NWF Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $5.38 billion 10.26 $1.52 billion $2.41 37.80 NWF Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -6.36

Analyst Ratings

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than NWF Group. NWF Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edwards Lifesciences and NWF Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 1 10 7 0 2.33 NWF Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than NWF Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of NWF Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats NWF Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NWF Group

