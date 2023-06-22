Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) & Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) and Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Genting Malaysia Berhad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $4.11 billion 10.84 $1.83 billion ($0.72) -81.00 Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.23 2.46

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Genting Malaysia Berhad. Las Vegas Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genting Malaysia Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands -10.42% -10.21% -1.79% Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Genting Malaysia Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Las Vegas Sands and Genting Malaysia Berhad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 2 12 0 2.86 Genting Malaysia Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus price target of $70.27, suggesting a potential upside of 20.49%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Genting Malaysia Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company's integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services. The Properties segment focuses on the property developments, property investment, and management. The Investment and Others segment refers to the utilities, reinsurance, yacht charter services, and information technology services. The company was founded on May 7, 1980 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

