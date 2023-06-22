Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Head to Head Review

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Selectis Health and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28% Alexander & Baldwin -18.24% 3.36% 2.00%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Selectis Health and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Selectis Health pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selectis Health and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.50 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.48 Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.75 -$50.60 million ($0.78) -23.40

Selectis Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selectis Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Selectis Health on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

