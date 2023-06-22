Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Celestica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $14.74 on Friday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

