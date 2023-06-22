Head-To-Head Analysis: CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) vs. Its Peers

CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CCFNB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 37.83% 8.70% 0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A 13.74 CCFNB Bancorp Competitors $2.79 billion $680.11 million 371.30

Dividends

CCFNB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCFNB Bancorp. CCFNB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

CCFNB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CCFNB Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.8% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CCFNB Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCFNB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 984 2755 2730 5 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 510.76%. Given CCFNB Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCFNB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCFNB Bancorp peers beat CCFNB Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. The company offers commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; financial and agriculture, tax-exempt, commercial, and consumer real estate loans; and installment loans to individuals. It also provides trust services; personal, corporate, pension, and fiduciary services; stocks, bonds, and other non-insured financial services; and remote capture, internet banking, telephone and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services, as well as investment and insurance products. The company is based in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

