Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) Critical Analysis

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Minerva Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minerva Surgical $51.89 million 0.96 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.30

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 4.63, indicating that its share price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Accelera Innovations and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 256.63%.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

