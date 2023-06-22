Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SLOIY. Susquehanna began coverage on Soitec in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $77.75 on Friday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

