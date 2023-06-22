Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $57.10 Average PT from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $899.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.70. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $517,920. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 1,277.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trupanion by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Trupanion by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 25.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 153,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

