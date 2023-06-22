Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $32.40

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 99,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,722,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

