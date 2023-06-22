SoundHound AI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,050 call options.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
NASDAQ SOUN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
