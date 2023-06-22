SoundHound AI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,050 call options.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 592,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

