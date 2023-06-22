Analysts Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Price Target at $41.50

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,795,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,793,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CTS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,752,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Trading Down 0.7 %

CTS stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.74. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

