Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PARR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

Par Pacific Stock Up 4.3 %

PARR opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

