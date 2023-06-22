Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,342,656 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $698,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,637.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,050,000 shares of company stock worth $1,649,720. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SKLZ opened at $0.60 on Friday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
