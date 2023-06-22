Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at Skillz

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,342,656 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $698,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,637.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,050,000 shares of company stock worth $1,649,720. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Skillz by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $0.60 on Friday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

See Also

