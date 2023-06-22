Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.73. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.