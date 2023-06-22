Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEQP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

CEQP opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -298.22 and a beta of 2.49. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,911.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

