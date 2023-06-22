Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soluna and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

CURO Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.88%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Soluna.

This table compares Soluna and CURO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.20 -$98.71 million N/A N/A CURO Group $1.03 billion 0.07 -$185.48 million ($6.08) -0.28

Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53% CURO Group -26.06% -71.92% -4.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CURO Group beats Soluna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna



Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About CURO Group



CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

