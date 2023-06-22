Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMND. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.45. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,043,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after buying an additional 152,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,443,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,111,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.