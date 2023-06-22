Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

