Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
