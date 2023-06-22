HC Wainwright Downgrades Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) to Neutral

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Surface Oncology Stock Up 1.5 %

SURF stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 34.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Surface Oncology by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 337,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 87.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

