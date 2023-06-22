Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target at $73.78

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,341 shares of company stock worth $660,940. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $57.29 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

