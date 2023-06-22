Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVDA stock opened at $430.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 178,831.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173,044 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

