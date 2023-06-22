StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.