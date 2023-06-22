Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.06.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.
In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMRS opened at $1.17 on Friday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $432.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
