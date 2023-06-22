Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $280.48

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $167.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.78.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

