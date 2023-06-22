Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $273.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $233.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

