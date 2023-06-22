Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Spire by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

