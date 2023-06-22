Brokerages Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,573.33

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,573.33 ($20.13).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.14) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.59) price target on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,371.80 ($17.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,424.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,435.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 5,137.61%.

In other news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,820.86). Insiders purchased 218 shares of company stock worth $324,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.