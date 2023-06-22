Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

AESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CEO Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $68,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,436,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,237,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

