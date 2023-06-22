Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PECO opened at $32.87 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

