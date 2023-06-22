Head-To-Head Contrast: Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) vs. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) and Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southern Copper and Imperial Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 4 3 1 0 1.63 Imperial Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus price target of $62.86, suggesting a potential downside of 14.20%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Imperial Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 26.46% 33.71% 15.50% Imperial Metals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Imperial Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.05 billion 5.64 $2.64 billion $3.45 21.23 Imperial Metals N/A N/A N/A ($0.27) -5.03

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Metals. Imperial Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Imperial Metals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 493,117 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru and Mexico; 239,077 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 30,568 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Imperial Metals

(Get Rating)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

