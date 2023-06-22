DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,592,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.91%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.