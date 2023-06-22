Comparing Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) & Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworth Group and Vuzix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A $0.54 0.94 Vuzix $11.84 million 28.19 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -8.25

Skyworth Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworth Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.1% of Skyworth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skyworth Group and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworth Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.58%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Skyworth Group.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworth Group and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A Vuzix -299.46% -33.52% -30.03%

Summary

Skyworth Group beats Vuzix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworth Group

(Get Rating)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services. It is also involved in the property development and holding; trading of consumer electronic products; and sale and installation of photovoltaic power station for residential use, as well as financing and treasury management activities. In addition, the company engages in the maintenance and repair of home appliances; construction development business; financial leasing; and macro logistics services, as well as operates industrial parks. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited and changed its name to Skyworth Group Limited in June 2019. Skyworth Group Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Vuzix

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

