Head-To-Head Analysis: Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) versus Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR)

Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Colombier Acquisition and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient Technology 0 3 0 0 2.00

Quotient Technology has a consensus price target of $4.03, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89% Quotient Technology -25.18% -39.17% -15.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and Quotient Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A Quotient Technology $288.77 million 1.33 -$76.51 million ($0.70) -5.57

Colombier Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc. operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications. It also provides Direct-to-Consumer platform, which include Shopmium app to deliver cash back rebates to consumers, market advertisers' brands media, and product placements; Retail Ad Network platform provides brands with a way to support multiple national and regional retailers; Quotient Analytics provides campaign analytics and measured sales results to brands and retailers; and Digital-out-of-Home.. It serves consumer packed goods, representing various brands, including various food, beverage, personal care, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, drug, automotive mass merchant, dollar, club, and convenience merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

