Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Quanterix by 2,489.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $23.27 on Friday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

