Brokerages Set DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Target Price at $143.00

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

DSRLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

DSRLF opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.71. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

