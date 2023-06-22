Comparing Temenos (TMSNY) and Its Peers

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Temenos to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Temenos Competitors -35.11% -161.12% -7.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 1 7 1 0 2.00 Temenos Competitors 396 1672 3475 55 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Temenos and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Temenos currently has a consensus price target of $63.17, indicating a potential downside of 19.67%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Temenos’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Temenos has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Temenos and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos N/A N/A 65.53 Temenos Competitors $696.50 million -$41.10 million 378.28

Temenos’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Temenos. Temenos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Temenos competitors beat Temenos on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

