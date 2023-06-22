Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $74.80

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,458 shares of company stock worth $6,713,654 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $66.43 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

